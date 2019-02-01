Campbells' Coup
At some point along the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, the long tentacles of Chicago’s influence begin to lose their grip. It becomes a challenge to track down an espresso. The Cubbie-blue ball caps on tourist heads grow outnumbered by the Tigers’ Old English "D" on the navy ones worn by locals. European luxury cars with Illinois plates become a rare exception. Along that stretch, where cell service grows spotty and a true escape from the City of Big Shoulders is still possible, Keith and Mary Campbell turned a homely 1970s lakefront ranch into a relaxing modern getaway.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.