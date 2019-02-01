Campbells' Coup

At some point along the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, the long tentacles of Chicago’s influence begin to lose their grip. It becomes a challenge to track down an espresso. The Cubbie-blue ball caps on tourist heads grow outnumbered by the Tigers’ Old English "D" on the navy ones worn by locals. European luxury cars with Illinois plates become a rare exception. Along that stretch, where cell service grows spotty and a true escape from the City of Big Shoulders is still possible, Keith and Mary Campbell turned a homely 1970s lakefront ranch into a relaxing modern getaway.