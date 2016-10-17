Perched among the branches of an old oak tree in a stunning woodland area, the Woodman’s Treehouse transports its guests into a green wonderland where uninterrupted views of the forest and modern comforts provide the perfect getaway experience. Quiet and secluded, the treehouse allows visitors to reconnect with nature and relax completely in a comfortable and stylish private retreat. This magical structure is part of a larger eco-glamping site in Dorset, UK and was designed in a collaboration between Guy Mallinson, founder of Mallinson Ltd, and Keith Brownlie, co-founder of the BEaM studio, a leading international name in bridge architecture.



The two-story house is designed for two and contains all the comforts one would expect to enjoy in a cozy home. Inside, guests will find a circular living room with a revolving fireplace and leather armchairs, a bedroom with a king-size bed and a skylight overlooking the surrounding trees, a freestanding copper bath, a bespoke kitchen, and a modern bathroom with a flushing toilet and hot water. Outside, on the wooden deck, a hammock invites guests to take a break and unwind; an open-air tree shower offers the perfect opportunity to freshen up after exploring the forest, just before enjoying a meal prepared on the barbecue or a pizza baked in the wood fired pizza oven. A spiral staircase leads to the top level where a hot tub and a sauna provide the ultimate relaxation experience among ancient oak trees. Playful, creative or whimsical details can be found throughout the structure. A stainless steel slide offers an alternative to the traditional ground level staircase; the floor has an integrated window overlooking the stream below; a vintage bronze porthole window and a bronze steam engine’s steering wheel give the door a charming appearance. Designed with both comfort and sustainability in mind, Woodman’s Treehouse is built using local materials where possible and includes traditional wooden craftsmanship throughout the interior. The structure stands on high stilts to minimize its effect on the land and all the existing trees are protected and maintained unharmed and untouched. If you want to stay in this gorgeous treehouse, you can book a romantic getaway for two on the official website. But be warned: once you stay there, you may not want to leave. Images courtesy of Mallinson.





