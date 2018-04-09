You Can Now Buy One of Palm Springs's Most Historic Homes For $839K

In 1961, architects Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison partnered to build a series of properties in the iconic community of Palm Springs, California. At the time, the setting was not as famous as it is now, and neither was their idea for a new multi-family project. They wanted to build vacation homes for a burgeoning middle class to escape to—and they planned to create them with nothing more than steel and glass.

The process started two hours away in Los Angeles, where kitchens, bathrooms, and main hallways were first constructed. These central hubs were then driven out to the desert, alongside the aforementioned glass and steel, which were used to encase and complete the plans.

In all, it took three days to create clean, modernist lines in the jagged shadow of the San Jacinto Mountains. It was a revolutionary process for its time, and now—50 years later—the midcentury design is still striking. That's why it is particularly exciting that one of these homes is up for sale.