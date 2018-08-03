Top 5 Homes of the Week With Sweeping Views

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today. 1. Alaska Surf Shack Architect: Studio Zerbey Architecture, Location: Seward, Alaska From the architect: "Given the cold climate, we used extra insulation and high-performance, black fiberglass windows and doors. The main floor consists of a living and kitchen area with panoramic views of the bay. A cozy loft above serves as a workout space and sleeping area."



2. Haven of Reflection Architect: Olson Kundig, Location: Seattle, Washington From the architect: "The original interior of this 1,400-square-foot condominium in Downtown Seattle didn’t do justice to the unit’s sweeping views of Elliott Bay from the 23rd floor. A significant structural renovation and complete overhaul of the finishes and furnishings fulfill the owner’s request for a warm, welcoming living space and celebrate the view of the bay beyond."



3. M24 House Architect: OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects, Location: Mal Pas-Bon Aire, Spain From the architect: "A sequence of voids organizes the first floor level and defines the house’s geometry. [The rooms] feature good views, sunlight, and privacy."



4. Union Bay Residence Architect: DeForest Architects, Location: Seattle, Washington From the interior designer: "This waterfront home is both a practical family home and an elegant oasis of space and light. Defined by architectural concrete walls and sheltered by substantial wood and steel beams, an entire wall of lift-slide doors pocket out of sight to open the home to fresh air, an expansive terrace, Union Bay, the Husky Stadium, and the existing teahouse, which was preserved as a respectful nod to the past."



5. Minimal House One Architect: Tooke Architects, Inc., Location: Beverly Hills, California From the architect: "With unparalleled views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, the house serves as a lens to view the ever-changing landscape, skies, and twinkle of the city lights. As the day turns to night and the sun crosses the sky, the spaces reflect the outdoor environment. A true gem in the landscape on over half an acre of walk-paths set amidst the towering clusters of bamboo, one feels as if they have escaped the hustle and bustle of city life, all while being minutes from all that Los Angeles has to offer."