The original interior of this 1,400 square foot condominium in downtown Seattle didn’t do justice to the 23rd floor unit’s sweeping views of Elliott Bay. A significant structural renovation and complete overhaul of the finishes and furnishings fulfill the owner’s request for a warm, welcoming living space and celebrate the view of the bay beyond.

An existing glassed-in atrium afforded quasi-outdoor seating, yet interrupted the panoramic view from the living area and severely crowded the kitchen. By removing the glass surround and shifting the color scheme of the finishes, the reclaimed space gracefully incorporates the similarly redesigned living area and also allows for additional workspace in the kitchen.

To further capture the view of Elliott Bay, the west-facing dining room wall was refinished with reflective glass over stainless steel panels, resulting in a layered effect that mirrors the panoramic water view. A custom-built dining room table can be used to seat a large dinner party, or scaled back for more intimate gatherings with the use of stacked metal and glass trays.

A series of shoji screens overlapping torched stainless steel panels and lead-free glass panes greets visitors at the front entryway, which had originally featured stark track lighting and a sight line that led directly into the master bedroom. The entry’s shoji screens are reintroduced as sliding units to conceal the master bedroom’s entry, as well as the entries to the guest bedroom and utility closet. The unit’s main entryway is further softened with an uplift ceiling alcove, replacing the track lighting.

Project Team: Jim Olson, FAIA, design principal; Naomi Mason, IIDA, LEED AP, interior design manager; Elisa Renouard, architectural staff; Irina Bokova, interior design.

General Contractor: Schultz Miller

Consultants: 12th Avenue Iron, Inc. (custom fabricator); Brian Hood Lighting Design, Inc. (lighting designer); Village Interiors, Inc. (custom furniture fabricator).