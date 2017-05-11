This waterfront home is both a practical family home and an elegant oasis of space and light. It is also a return to roots, as the new house rests on the site of the owner’s childhood home. Defined by architectural concrete walls and sheltered by substantial wood and steel beams, an entire wall of lift-slide doors pocket out of sight to open the home to fresh air, an expansive terrace, Union Bay, The Husky Stadium and the existing teahouse, which was preserved as a respectful nod to the past.

