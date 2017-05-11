Union Bay Residence
This waterfront home is both a practical family home and an elegant oasis of space and light. It is also a return to roots, as the new house rests on the site of the owner’s childhood home. Defined by architectural concrete walls and sheltered by substantial wood and steel beams, an entire wall of lift-slide doors pocket out of sight to open the home to fresh air, an expansive terrace, Union Bay, The Husky Stadium and the existing teahouse, which was preserved as a respectful nod to the past.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
A custom Cor-Ten steel pivot door leads into the lakefront home
Sweeping views of Lake Washington from the dining room
Along with a soothing neutral palette, the living room in the Union Bay Residence also provides sweeping views of Lake Washington and beyond.
Concrete, steel and wood are used extensively through the interior
A large leather sectional grounds the family room
White oak cabinets are used within the kitchen
The powder room
The master bedroom features a wall of teak paneling
The teak paneling continues through to the exterior
A Moooi chandelier hangs above the soaking tub
An evening view of the home from the lake
Credits
- Allworth Design
- Lockhart Suver
- Benjamin Benschneider