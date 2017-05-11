Union Bay Residence

By NB Design Group
This waterfront home is both a practical family home and an elegant oasis of space and light.  It is also a return to roots, as the new house rests on the site of the owner’s childhood home.  Defined by architectural concrete walls and sheltered by substantial wood and steel beams, an entire wall of lift-slide doors pocket out of sight to open the home to fresh air, an expansive terrace, Union Bay, The Husky Stadium and the existing teahouse, which was preserved as a respectful nod to the past. 

A custom Cor-Ten steel pivot door leads into the lakefront home

Sweeping views of Lake Washington from the dining room

Along with a soothing neutral palette, the living room in the Union Bay Residence also provides sweeping views of Lake Washington and beyond.

Concrete, steel and wood are used extensively through the interior

A large leather sectional grounds the family room

White oak cabinets are used within the kitchen

The powder room

The master bedroom features a wall of teak paneling

The teak paneling continues through to the exterior

A Moooi chandelier hangs above the soaking tub

An evening view of the home from the lake

Credits

Posted By
NB Design Group
@nbdesigngroup
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Allworth Design
Builder
  • Lockhart Suver
Photographer
  • Benjamin Benschneider

Overview

Location
  • Seattle, Washington

    • Press