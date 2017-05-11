Given the narrowness of the site and marked by the northern views, a 47-metre-long stone wall becomes the backbone of the project.
This axis remarks visual continuity and connection between the swimming pool courtyard and the sea.
A sequence of voids organises the first floor level and defines the house’s geometry. In this way bedrooms have good views, sunlight and privacy.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
- Mauricio Fuertes
Overview
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2017
Square Feet
450