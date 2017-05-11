Designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture, this modest 1,725 sf cabin is home to an outdoor enthusiast and local mariner and is located on the north shore of Resurrection Bay just south of Seward, Alaska. (Yes, the homeowner goes surfing in Alaska!) The home is designed with a 24×30 footprint to maximize efficiency of the form and is built-up off the ground due to local flood and tsunami hazards. It’s also located in a high level earthquake zone. The lower floor has concrete walls that house a one-car garage and water storage system that captures roof water run-off before being filtered into large cisterns. Given the cold climate, we used extra insulation and high-performance black fiberglass windows and doors. The main floor consists of a living and kitchen area with panoramic views of the bay. A cozy loft above serves as a workout space and sleeping area.