Top 5 Homes of the Week With Plunge-Worthy Pools

Architect and interior designer: ARRCC Design, Location: Cape Town, South Africa



From the design studio: "A formal dining area with walk-in wine cellar, an informal lounge and outside pool deck and BBQ area complete the ground floor. The outdoor shower ledge that transforms into a water feature that cascades into the pool and a large lawned terrace that makes way for unequaled views of the ocean, ensures that the outside is as spectacular as the inside of the residence."