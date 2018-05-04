Top 5 Homes of the Week With Plunge-Worthy Pools
1. Lion's View
Architect and interior designer: ARRCC Design, Location: Cape Town, South Africa
From the design studio: "A formal dining area with walk-in wine cellar, an informal lounge and outside pool deck and BBQ area complete the ground floor. The outdoor shower ledge that transforms into a water feature that cascades into the pool and a large lawned terrace that makes way for unequaled views of the ocean, ensures that the outside is as spectacular as the inside of the residence."
2. Modern Meets Boho
Landscape designer: BOXHILL, Location: Tucson, Arizona
From the principal designer: "In the backyard, we remodeled the existing pool, adding a shallow wadding area for lounging while partially submerged in the water, and adding multiple areas for seating such as hanging day beds from the covered porch and an area for outdoor dining."
3. L20 House
Architect: OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects, Location: Majorca, Spain
From the architect: "Set in a square plot, this project is defined by two compact wings overlooking the garden. [One wing] ... connects the first floor bedroom area with the garage and the swimming pool terrace."
4. Serene Living in Sedona
Architect: Eric Brandt Architect, Location: Sedona, Arizona
From the realtor: "[This home features] incredible outdoor living with patio spaces for large or intimate entertaining. Enjoy summer, spring, winter and fall in your heated negative edge pool, heated spa under the stars, the sounds of tranquil water off your master suite."
5. Cozzo Coniglio
Architect: MAI Studio, Location: Sicily, Italy
From the architect: "The house is set on the top of a hill facing the Mediterranean Sea. Immersed in the charming Sicilian farmland, the house gently fits into the landscape, adjusting to the levels of the site and matching its colors."
