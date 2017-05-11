When this two-storey Cape Town (South Africa) property, originally designed by SAOTA a decade ago, was bought by its new owners, they called for a complete renovation with increased accommodation. This left the team of ARRCC interior designers with a challenge that they met head-on and the end result is a statement of architectural and design excellence.

According to Mark Rielly, design architect and Jon Case, lead interior designer on this project, “the rewriting of the existing architectural language while maintaining the architectural signature was a key challenge that we had to address. To meet the client brief of more accommodation, we needed to design a third floor for the residence, adding to its stature and changing the façade substantially.”

When approaching the entrance located at the rear of the property, the solid structure gives nothing away of the magnificence that unfolds when you enter the residence. The detail visible in the perforated vertical screens that fold away from the curved barrel of the rear façade, do however hint at the subtle signatures that await inside.

The rounded walls of the entrance foyer sets the tone for the organically shaped interiors. Rather than being defined by blocks, the spaces inside were designed to flow and embrace the curvilinear design of the structure. When the entrance foyer opens up, the senses are simultaneously exposed to spectacular sea views and an inviting coffee lounge. In this lounge, a futuristic design approach uses Knoll Platner side chairs and striking mercury light fittings by Artemide Skydro Soffitto, emphasizing the fluid forms visible throughout.

Moving past the coffee lounge, the understated opulence that is ingrained in the interiors becomes clear with a triple volume glass lift and surrounding circular glass and steel staircase that dominates the family lounge area. The LED metal pendant light fitting by Quasar Citadel compliments the staircase perfectly with its circular cascade design. In contrast to the boldness of these central features, the kitchen behind is minimalistic, in line with the clean, contemporary design that the client wanted. A light, neutral palette with white walls and grey floors continue this theme.

The signature design incorporated in the perforated vertical screens outside, can be seen on screens and ceiling details on all levels of the house – a golden thread that runs throughout.

A formal dining area with walk-in wine cellar, an informal lounge and outside pool deck and BBQ area complete the ground floor. The outdoor shower ledge that transforms into a water feature that cascades into the pool and a large lawned terrace that makes way for unequalled views of the ocean, ensures that the outside is as spectacular as the inside of the residence.

On the second floor, a curved passage with sand blasted windows that feature the signature design pattern detail leads to the main bedroom. Timber panelling behind the bed picks up on the detail so intrinsic to the ARRCC design. The en-suite bathroom is cleverly designed with a strategically placed bath tub that projects forward and allows 180 degree views over the ocean. Two children’s bedrooms, a kids’ playroom and a guest bedroom, all en-suite, as well as a more informal pajama lounge make up the remainder of the second floor.

The third floor that was added to the existing structure accommodates a study, private gym, spa bathroom with sauna and chiller bath. Uninterrupted views add to the tranquillity of this level.

The furniture used was sourced from international brands, following the contemporary design style of the interiors. White marble, granite, brushed stainless steel and bronze elements were chosen, in contrast with white that is ever present throughout the house. The residence is almost fully automated with electronic equipment that is centrally controlled. Just another way in which ARRCC takes the details right down into every layer of design.

About ARRCC

ARRCC believes in the spirited crafting of unique interiors that captivate and move. Working closely with our clients, we distil and transform their briefs to exceed original expectations. We believe in life-enhancing spaces that reflect both client and location, and through our refined approach to design, have developed a style focused on detail and substance.

