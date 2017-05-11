Set in a square plot, this project is defined by two compact wings overlooking the garden.
A single-story body facing eastwards hosts the main entrance, the living-room and the master bedroom.
A second two-story body running east to west hosts the kitchen and the dining room on the ground floor and connects the first floor bedroom area with the garage and the swimming pool terrace.
An impressive double-height space works as a joint between both wings.
OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects uploaded L20 House through Add A Home.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
- Mauricio Fuertes
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
5
Full Baths
5
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2015
Square Feet
600