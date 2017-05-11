L20 House

By OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects
Set in a square plot, this project is defined by two compact wings overlooking the garden.

A single-story body facing eastwards hosts the main entrance, the living-room and the master bedroom.

A second two-story body running east to west hosts the kitchen and the dining room on the ground floor and connects the first floor bedroom area with the garage and the swimming pool terrace.

An impressive double-height space works as a joint between both wings.

Credits

Posted By
OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects
@OLARQ_osvaldoluppiarchitects
Photographer
  • Mauricio Fuertes
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 5
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 600