Top 5 Homes of the Week With Kitchens We Can't Get Enough Of

1. Interior KG Architect: INT2 Architecture, Location: Saint Petersburg, Russia From the architect: "The main concept of the project was the use of ... deep colors on the walls and ceilings, combination of various wood textures, cement tiles, and ceramic granite. [The] living room is the common space. Walnut parquet visually separates a kitchen zone from the living room."

2. The Kylo House Interior designer: Studio Block, Location: North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada From the creative director of Studio Block, Alyssa Lewis: "Enduring and uncomplicated, modern yet warm, and embracing simple luxury with playful moments—these are the creative principles we live by."



3. Prahran Residence Interior designer: Biasol, Location: Prahran, Victoria, Australia From the interior designer: "Infused with classic Parisian style, the finely detailed kitchen became a hub for the family's day-to-day activities, with every element configured to maximize functionality. Banks of white joinery rise up to meet high ceilings while a central island bench with a Carrara marble top accommodates food preparation and informal dining. Minimalist furniture in shades of grey and emerald green continue the luxe aesthetic, while European oak flooring in a chevron pattern adds detail and texture to the space."



4. K Street Addition Architect and interior designer: Edge Mann Studio, Location: Washington, D.C. From the architect: "This CMU and wood-framed addition to the rear of a brick row house in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C. is just 490 square feet. Minimal work was done to the original 1909 structure and the addition can only be accessed through existing openings in the masonry wall that separates the addition from the original house."



5. The Blantyre House Architect: Donald Chong of Williamson Chong Architects, Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada From the realtor: "This award-winning home was designed by Williamson Chong Architects and Blackwell Engineering and has been featured in Dwell magazine, Globe and Mail, and an episode of Vu De L’interieur. The Blantyre House was the winner of the Architectural Record Interiors Award in 2012, and also received an honorable mention in the RADA kitchen design award in 2014. The custom-designed kitchen features fabrication by KGA Custom Cabinetry with rift-cut white oak paneling and a Caesarstone quartz countertop. The home features custom lift-and-slide Spanish cedar doors with premium German FSB hardware at the front and back of the house, allowing for excellent cross-ventilation. The full-height sliding doors create an uninterrupted flow from kitchen to garden for guests, while providing the perfect space for cooking, eating and entertaining."