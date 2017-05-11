Prahran Residence
Behind an elegant Victorian facade in Prahran, this chic renovation creates a refined living space for a young family. Infused with classic Parisian style, the finely detailed kitchen became a hub for the family's day-to-day activities, with every element configured to maximise functionality. Banks of white joinery rise up to meet high ceilings while a central island bench with a Carrara marble top accommodates food preparation and informal dining. Minimalist furniture in shades of grey and emerald green continue the luxe aesthetic, while European oak flooring in a chevron pattern adds detail and texture to the space.
Kitchen details
Bedroom
Living area
Materials and finishes
Victorian frontage
Modern Parisian-style kitchen
The steel arched doorways into the communal zones
Dining room
- James Morgan