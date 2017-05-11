Prahran Residence

By Biasol
Prahran Residence
View Photos

Behind an elegant Victorian facade in Prahran, this chic renovation creates a refined living space for a young family. Infused with classic Parisian style, the finely detailed kitchen became a hub for the family's day-to-day activities, with every element configured to maximise functionality. Banks of white joinery rise up to meet high ceilings while a central island bench with a Carrara marble top accommodates food preparation and informal dining. Minimalist furniture in shades of grey and emerald green continue the luxe aesthetic, while European oak flooring in a chevron pattern adds detail and texture to the space.

Biasol uploaded Prahran Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Kitchen, Marble Counter, Wood Cabinet, and Dark Hardwood Floor. Kitchen details Photo of Prahran ResidenceView Photos

Kitchen details

Bedroom Photo 2 of Prahran Residence modern homeView Photos

Bedroom

Living area Photo 3 of Prahran Residence modern homeView Photos

Living area

Materials and finishes Photo 4 of Prahran Residence modern homeView Photos

Materials and finishes

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, and Brick Siding Material. Victorian frontage Photo 5 of Prahran ResidenceView Photos

Victorian frontage

Modern home with Kitchen, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Stone Counter, Dark Hardwood Floor, White Cabinet, Cooktops, Drop In Sink, Marble Backsplashe, Marble Counter, Wall Oven, and Range. Modern Parisian-style kitchen Photo 6 of Prahran ResidenceView Photos

Modern Parisian-style kitchen

Modern home with Hallway and Dark Hardwood Floor. The steel arched doorways into the communal zones Photo 7 of Prahran ResidenceView Photos

The steel arched doorways into the communal zones

Modern home with Dining Room, Dark Hardwood Floor, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, and Table. Dining room Photo 8 of Prahran ResidenceView Photos

Dining room

Credits

Posted By
Biasol
@biasol
Interior Design
Photographer
  • James Morgan
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017

    • Press