This award-winning home was designed by Williamson Chong Architects and Blackwell Engineering and has been featured in Dwell magazine, Globe and Mail, and an episode of Vu De L’interieur. The Blantyre House was the winner of the Architectural Record Interiors Award in 2012, and also received an honorable mention in the RADA kitchen design award in 2014. The custom-designed kitchen features fabrication by KGA Custom Cabinetry with rift-cut white oak paneling and a Caesarstone quartz countertop. The home features custom lift-and-slide Spanish cedar doors with premium German FSB hardware at the front and back of the house, allowing for excellent cross-ventilation. The full-height sliding doors create an uninterrupted flow from kitchen to garden for guests, while providing the perfect space for cooking, eating and entertaining.

The beautiful century-old Norway spruce in the backyard was the design inspiration for the Blantyre House. A Cumaru Brazilian Teak two-level deck features a built-in garbage and recycling bin storage area and LED step lighting. The Blantyre House comes with a fixed BBQ line and LED landscape lighting in both front and back yards on two separate timer systems. The custom-built storage shed was made with marine-grade wood paneling, hardiepanel cement boards and Cumaru accents.

The Blantyre House is located in the Courcelette and Malvern school districts and is just a short walk to the beach, as well as Queen Street shops and restaurants.