Top 5 Homes of the Week With Cozy Bedrooms

1. Arch Cape Architect: JHL Design, Location: Arch Cape, Oregon From the architect: "This bedroom is part of a coastal modern home located in Arch Cape, Oregon. What makes us unique is our ability to deliver a space that accurately reflects our clients aesthetic sensibilities and functional needs, while still evoking a sense of surprise and natural luxury by infusing our signature style."



2. Schindler Residence Architect: serrao design | architecture, Location: San Francisco, California From the architect: "The original house was designed by FJ McCarthy for a corner lot near the top of Potrero Hill overlooking downtown San Francisco. This modernist home was designed to capture light from all floors with plenty of windows. The guest room's sliders open up two walls to the outside with glass louvers."

3. Sonoma Farmhouse Architect: McElroy Architecture, Location: Sonoma, California From the architect: "Originally built at the turn of the last century, this modest country house had traditional closed-off rooms and small windows facing the large lot with various outbuildings. The house was expanded by adding a master suite in a complementary shape."



4. Tanner Place Interior designer: JHL Design, Location: Portland, Oregon From the interior designer: "This home is a Parisian-inspired modern condo located in Northwest Portland. In 2003 Holly Freres took over the helm as owner and principal designer at JHL Design. A background in corporate advertising has given Holly the skills to deliver creative design solutions. She effortlessly bridges the gap between running a successful business and creating inspired interiors."



5. Residence C.A. Interior designer: W&Li Design, Location: Taiwan From the interior designer: "Prussian blue interwoven with sparse gold and copper wires in every corner in the room connects the space as a whole. Entering into this space is like walking into a painting, experiencing life full of unlimited, magical imagination."