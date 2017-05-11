Sonoma Farmhouse

By McElroy Architecture
Sonoma Farmhouse
The project goals were to expand the building and play up the farmhouse aesthetic in finishes, which became a to the studs remodel. Originally built at the turn of the last century, this modest country house had traditional closed-off rooms and small windows facing the large lot with various outbuildings. The house was expanded by adding a master suite in a complementary shape. The existing portion of the home was modernized by opening the floor plan, modifying rooflines and adding large sliding doors to connect to the outdoors visually and physically. Finishes were kept neutral from white lap siding, standing seam roofing and concrete landings at the doors.

modern farmhouse front door

front entry porch

In Sonoma, California, a historic farmhouse receives a contemporary makeover. Large sliding doors allow for seamless indoor-outdoor connection.

master bathroom

great room

master bedroom addition

front entry interior

master bedroom

Credits

Posted By
McElroy Architecture
@mcelroyarch
Photographer
  • feather-weight

Overview

Location
  • Sonoma, California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Farmhouse