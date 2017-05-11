Residence C.A.

By W&Li Design
Residence C.A.
View Photos

Design concepts:
A space is appealing because it carries a variety of possibilities in life, presenting infinite imagination to users. This project integrates the space, culture, and art into one unity. The space transforms from the original vessel that carries life to imagination that can change life. We hope to shorten the distance between these elements and people. By integrating media and characteristics involved in various fields to create awareness and experience of spatial esthetics, we help people living in this city to gradually strengthen and consolidate their autonomous pursuit of the environment and life.

Design operation:
As our eyes flow with the wavy, lengthy metallic painting, accepting it as a prelude, bright and broad urban landscapes jump out. Moving further forward, we see the next scene abruptly. Our sensors perceive a bright-to-dark scenic framed view. The depth of the space and its relationship with the person inside begin to show delicate transitions along with different proportions of divisions, hues, and textures. The ceiling with large numbers of mirrors extends the space in gradient stacking layers. While the person moves inside the space, the space is cut into scenes of dramatic chapters, revealing serene shading and lighting from the cracks of slices in longitudinal and horizontal dimensions. Prussian blue interwoven with sparse gold and copper wires in every corner in the room connects the space as a whole. Entering into this space is like walking into a painting, experiencing life full of unlimited and magical imagination.

W&Li Design uploaded Residence C.A. through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Living Room. Living Room Photo of Residence C.A.View Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Living Room. Living Room Photo 2 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Living Room. Living Room & Dining Room Photo 3 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Living Room & Dining Room

Modern home with Dining Room, Ceiling Lighting, and Table. Dining Room & Kitchen Photo 4 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Dining Room & Kitchen

Modern home with Dining Room. Dining Room & Living Room Photo 5 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Dining Room & Living Room

Modern home with Bedroom. Bedroom_2 Photo 6 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Bedroom_2

Modern home with Bedroom. Master Bedroom Photo 7 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Master Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom. Master Bedroom Photo 8 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Master Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom. Master Bedroom Walking Closet Photo 9 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Master Bedroom Walking Closet

Modern home with Bedroom. Master Bedroom Photo 10 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Master Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom. Bedroom_1 Photo 11 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Bedroom_1

Modern home with Bedroom. Bedroom_1 Photo 12 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Bedroom_1

Modern home with Bedroom. Bedroom_1 Photo 13 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Bedroom_1

Modern home with Bedroom. Bedroom_1 Photo 14 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Bedroom_1

Bathroom Photo 15 of Residence C.A. modern homeView Photos

Bathroom

Master Bedroom Bathroom Photo 16 of Residence C.A. modern homeView Photos

Master Bedroom Bathroom

Master Bedroom Bathroom Photo 17 of Residence C.A. modern homeView Photos

Master Bedroom Bathroom

Modern home with Living Room. Living Room Brass Wall Photo 18 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Living Room Brass Wall

Modern home with Living Room. Living Room Brass Wall Photo 19 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Living Room Brass Wall

Modern home with Dining Room, Ceiling Lighting, and Table. Detail Photo 20 of Residence C.A.View Photos

Detail

Credits

Posted By
W&Li Design
@wlidesign
Interior Design

Overview

Location
  • 台灣