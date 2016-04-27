Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
West Elm
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
68
Products
6
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
In The Studio With Dusen Dusen
One look at Ellen Van Dusen’s designs and it’s clear that she is the sort of person who forges her own path.
Presented by
Dwell
and
West Elm
In The Studio With Papier Mache Artist Kim Baise
It’s hard to look at Kim Baise’s work without smiling.
Presented by
Dwell
and
West Elm
In The Studio With Natalie Davis Of Canoe
For the past few weeks, we’ve been following portrait photographer Arden Wray on a road trip across Texas, stopping into the...
Presented by
Dwell
and
West Elm
San Diego LOCAL Pop Up
The next LOCAL makers Pop-Up Shop is coming to town with a mix of local artists, curated by Julia Wheeler, on Saturday, May 7th...
Presented by
Dwell
and
West Elm