Schindler Residence

By serrao design | Architecture
Schindler Residence
View Photos

The original house was designed by FJ McCarthy for a corner lot near the top of Potrero Hill overlooking downtown San Francisco. The modernist home was designed to capture light from all floors with plenty of windows. The West side had wooden crank louvers to block the harsh afternoon sun. The restoration and addition utilized the Secretary of State Standards to carefully and respectfully double the square footage and add 2 bedrooms to the original 2 bedroom home. With a nod to the old and a wink to the new, what resulted was a very carefully crafted 3 story home with access from every room to the outdoors and with light washing every space thanks to the strategic intervensions. Inside Outside in the city.

serrao design | Architecture uploaded Schindler Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Shed RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, and Mid-Century Building Type. The front of the house restored and adapted Photo of Schindler ResidenceView Photos

The front of the house restored and adapted

Modern home with Dining Room, Stools, Pendant Lighting, Table, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Dining to Kitchen. Wooden Louvers from inside. Photo 2 of Schindler ResidenceView Photos

Dining to Kitchen. Wooden Louvers from inside.

Modern home with Staircase, Glass Railing, Wood Tread, and Metal Tread. The stair up and down next to the 3 story book shelf Photo 3 of Schindler ResidenceView Photos

The stair up and down next to the 3 story book shelf

Modern home with Exterior, Concrete Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, Mid-Century Building Type, House Building Type, Shed RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. The back from the edge of the deck. Photo 4 of Schindler ResidenceView Photos

The back from the edge of the deck.

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, Glass Siding Material, Mid-Century Building Type, and Concrete Siding Material. The evening view of the glass louvered studio below with the roof deck. Photo 5 of Schindler ResidenceView Photos

The evening view of the glass louvered studio below with the roof deck.

The bedroom with sliding walls and cedar ceiling. Photo 6 of Schindler Residence modern homeView Photos

The bedroom with sliding walls and cedar ceiling.

Modern home with Bath Room, Undermount Sink, Concrete Wall, and Concrete Counter. Detail of existing sink Photo 7 of Schindler ResidenceView Photos

Detail of existing sink

Modern home with Outdoor, Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Shower, Hardscapes, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Gardens, Back Yard, Concrete Fences, Wall, Shower Pools, Tubs, Shower, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Retaining Fences, Wall, Slope, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Walkways, and Garden. Outdoor shower Photo 8 of Schindler ResidenceView Photos

Outdoor shower

Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Recessed Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Bed, and Pendant Lighting. Guest room sliders open up 2 walls to the outside with glass louvers Photo 9 of Schindler ResidenceView Photos

Guest room sliders open up 2 walls to the outside with glass louvers

Modern home with Hallway, Concrete Floor, Cement Tile Floor, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Private patio to inside hall to back yard. Flexible space. Photo 10 of Schindler ResidenceView Photos

Private patio to inside hall to back yard. Flexible space.

Modern home with Outdoor, Garden, Concrete Fences, Wall, Slope, Gardens, Walkways, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Retaining Fences, Wall, and Hardscapes. The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above Photo 11 of Schindler ResidenceView Photos

The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above

Modern home with Exterior, Shed RoofLine, Mid-Century Building Type, Concrete Siding Material, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Glass Siding Material. Steep street. Original garage door and wooden louvers. New third floor glass louvers. Photo 12 of Schindler ResidenceView Photos

Steep street. Original garage door and wooden louvers. New third floor glass louvers.

Credits

Posted By
s
serrao design | Architecture
@serrao
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Lot Size
  • 50*100