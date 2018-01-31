Top 5 Homes of the Week With Captivating Kitchens

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today. 1. Homeside House | HMDG Inc. Architect: Hassan Majd - HMDG Inc., Location: Los Angeles, CA From the realtor: "Rare opportunity to own one of the first architectural homes in West Adams. This brand new, modern three-bed and three-bath, 1,559-square-foot home represents the only high-end new build currently on the market in 90016. Gourmet chef's kitchen equipped with Wolf range, custom cabinetry, and finished with quartz counters."

Fill up on the Latest in Kitchen Design Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

2. Saguaro Ridge/Orem Residence Architect: Douglas Fredrikson, Location: Scottsdale, Arizona From the architect: "The house floats above the desert floor on one side and hunkers back on the other, merging beautifully with the natural site. A timeless mix of desert modern with some old school midcentury. Uniquely, every area has its own courtyard, flooding each room with natural light and offering personal respite."

3. NagatinSky Architect: Alexey Rozenberg, Location: Moscow, Russia From the architect: "[The] planning decision came from a non-orthogonal nature of the building plan. At its heart—the node that connects at an angle the three functional areas: living room, dining room and a kitchen hidden behind a pylon. Soft and wide palette of shades of gray, gray-beige and taupe is the main feature of the decor, created from a variety of finishing materials: bleached oak, ceramic tile, plaster, metal. They are all connected in a harmonious ensemble in the interior and create a calm, muted atmosphere."

4. Sheridan Residence Architect: StudioAC, Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada From the architect: "For this small west Toronto renovation, rather than imagine a home comprised of rooms within an open plan we conceived a room revolving around a singular mass. The ‘mass’ presents the aesthetic grounding for the project while also containing all of its support functions in a clean plywood wrapper."

5. Spring Street Loft Architect: Verona Carpenter Architects, Location: New York, New York From the architects: "Our renovation of this loft in a Soho cast-iron building followed a fire that ravaged the entire building. The design seeks reorganizes the owner’s daily activities around a spacious live-work area: on one side, the chef’s kitchen; at the opposite end, a media office space."

The architects reconfigured the kitchen layout so that it is open to the main living and dining area. The new finishes included white oak flooring, painted wood millwork, and stone counters.