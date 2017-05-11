Saguaro Ridge/Orem Residence

Saguaro Ridge/Orem Residence
Starting with a very descriptive program from the Owner regarding how they wanted to live on the site, not a program but an experience. Wanting: PROSPECT, to visually take in the views and nature and REFUGE, to seek shelter and comfort in scale and shade.

The hilltop site with a bisecting desert wash had south exposure and views to the sunrises, sunsets and city lights. The solution became series of copper clad roofs floating over massive sandstone walls stretching across the ridge and integrating the wash with a focal Saguaro cactus surrounded by major indoor and outdoor living spaces and puncturing the roof line.

Entry from a covered arrival court into a Kiva garden with water and fire and circular seating area connects to the centralized Arizona room, the main Living area that opens on opposite ends extending the space and featuring three fireplaces. This main gathering space separates the Main Bedrooms from the Living areas.

Uniquely, every area has it’s own courtyard, flooding each room with natural light and offering personal respite. It is a third home and resort for the family in the desert when they come together and enjoy the 11 fire features, 6 water features, 11 courtyards and a pool floating above the desert. A little something for everybody and every age.

This is simply the way to build in the desert with expanses of operable glass doors bringing the outside in, a layer of perforated metal shade screens at 7’, thick massive walls, wood accents, black steel details, “Rammed Earth” plaster walls, sandstone floors, walnut walls and oynx lit from behind.

The house floats above the desert floor on one side and hunkers back on the other, merging beautifully with the natural site. A timeless mix of Desert Modern with some old school Mid Century.

Detail

Detail

Kiva Courtyard

Kiva Courtyard

Bunk Room

Bunk Room

South Overall

South Overall

Pool & Cabana

Pool & Cabana

South patio/Shade layers

South patio/Shade layers

Context

Context

Great Room looking South

Great Room looking South

Master Bedroom detail

Master Bedroom detail

South Patio Layering

South Patio Layering

Family Room

Family Room

Great Room Looking North

Great Room Looking North

Family Room

Family Room

Theater

Theater

Pool

Pool

Feature Sagauro

Feature Sagauro

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bedroom

  Scottsdale, Arizona