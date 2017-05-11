Spring Street Loft

By Verona Carpenter Architects
Spring Street Loft
Our renovation of this loft in a Soho cast-iron building followed a fire that ravaged the entire building. The design seeks reorganizes the owner’s daily activities around a spacious live-work area: on one side, the chef’s kitchen; at the opposite end, a media office space.

We reconfigured the kitchen layout so that it is open to the main living and dining area. The new finishes included white oak flooring, painted wood millwork, and stone counters.

We reconfigured the kitchen layout so that it is open to the main living and dining area. The new finishes included white oak flooring, painted wood millwork, and stone counters.

Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Chair, Sofa, and Coffee Tables. Photo 2 of Spring Street LoftView Photos
We replaced the windows and concealed the heating units to maximize the distribution of natural light.

We replaced the windows and concealed the heating units to maximize the distribution of natural light.

Modern home with Bath Room and Wall Lighting. The bathrooms feature a monochrome aesthetic. Photo 4 of Spring Street LoftView Photos

The bathrooms feature a monochrome aesthetic.

Credits

Posted By
Verona Carpenter Architects
@veronacarpenterarchitects
Photographer
  • Barkow Photo

Overview

Location
  • New York, New York
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Modern