Spring Street Loft
Our renovation of this loft in a Soho cast-iron building followed a fire that ravaged the entire building. The design seeks reorganizes the owner’s daily activities around a spacious live-work area: on one side, the chef’s kitchen; at the opposite end, a media office space.
We reconfigured the kitchen layout so that it is open to the main living and dining area. The new finishes included white oak flooring, painted wood millwork, and stone counters.
We replaced the windows and concealed the heating units to maximize the distribution of natural light.
The bathrooms feature a monochrome aesthetic.
