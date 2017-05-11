Rare opportunity to own one of the first architectural homes in West Adams. This brand new modern 3 bed + 3 bath 1559sf home represents the only high end, new build currently on the market in 90016. Spectacularly designed w/vaulted ceilings, skylights, & hardwood floors throughout. Clerestory windows showcase the bright & spacious LR. Gourmet chef's kitchen equipped w/Wolf range, custom cabinetry, & finished w/quartz counters. Serene master suite w/secluded meditation patio, & spa quality master bath. 2 more bedrooms w/extraordinary natural light, high ceilings, hdwd floors & custom bathrooms. Outdoors, the deck leads to a stunning succulent wall w/inviting sitting area surrounded by unique planters. Drought tolerant plants abound in this beautifully designed space. Large 2 car garage w/vaulted ceiling & custom sliding door that can serve as a studio. Brand new roof, plumbing, electrical, french drain. Close to Metro, Culver City, DTLA, Delicious Pizza, + Adams Gateway. Architect: Hassan Majd - HMDG Inc.

