This Glass Pied-à-Terre Is Hidden in a Belgian Garden

Concealed by historic buildings in the center of Ghent, this light-filled hideaway sits in the backyard of an existing house.
Tucked behind a traditional brick home in a vibrant neighborhood in Ghent, this pied-à-terre by Steven Vandenborre Architecten boasts warm, welcoming interiors and extensive glass walls that take advantage of the property's stunning garden views.
Using a European ash frame and large glass surfaces, the architects created an elongated, two-level, grid-like structure, craning all of the construction materials over the existing home onto the site. "Because the location of the extension is surrounded by closed building volume, we could not use traditional building methods," explains the architect.
Through the use of different levels and heights, the spaces on the first floor have distinct characteristics. The kitchen is conceived as a large, multifunctional space, while the dining room nook features built-in benches and shares a central fireplace with the living area. At the far end of the volume, an existing structure which had been a wartime bunker was attached to the new construction and repurposed as a media room. The second level is home to the private spaces and boasts equally stunning garden views.
Architect of Record: Steven Vandenborre Architects Builder/General Contractor: Hancke Structural Engineer: Hancke, H110 Interior Design: Steven Vandenborre Architects
