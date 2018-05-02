Subscribe to Dwell+
This Glass Pied-à-Terre Is Hidden in a Belgian Garden
European Homes + Home Tours

This Glass Pied-à-Terre Is Hidden in a Belgian Garden

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Concealed by historic buildings in the center of Ghent, this light-filled hideaway sits in the backyard of an existing house.

Tucked behind a traditional brick home in a vibrant neighborhood in Ghent, this pied-à-terre by Steven Vandenborre Architecten boasts warm, welcoming interiors and extensive glass walls that take advantage of the property's stunning garden views.

The ground floor follows an L-shaped plan and is accessed from the garden via a concrete terrace. 

Using a European ash frame and large glass surfaces, the architects created an elongated, two-level, grid-like structure, craning all of the construction materials over the existing home onto the site. "Because the location of the extension is surrounded by closed building volume, we could not use traditional building methods," explains the architect. 

Timber, glass, and concrete compose the simple exterior of the structure. 

The open-plan living and dining area uses neutral colors and a minimalist material palette. 

The light-filled kitchen is centered around a partially timber-clad island that matches the cabinetry.

Through the use of different levels and heights, the spaces on the first floor have distinct characteristics. The kitchen is conceived as a large, multifunctional space, while the dining room nook features built-in benches and shares a central fireplace with the living area. At the far end of the volume, an existing structure which had been a wartime bunker was attached to the new construction and repurposed as a media room. The second level is home to the private spaces and boasts equally stunning garden views. 

The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room. 

A few steps down from the kitchen is the built-in dining area. 

The dining room nook has the feeling of a conversation pit. 

The two-sided fireplace separates the dining room and the living room. 

Neutral, earthy tones and a mix of materials give the living room a warm and cozy vibe.

Recycled bricks that have been whitewashed play off the stone-colored sectional, tree-stump coffee tables, and leather chairs, while a dynamic work of art injects color and unexpected energy into the space. 

The garden's former wartime bunker has been connected to the property and transformed into a cozy, wood-clad media room.

The second-floor bedrooms and bathrooms are connected via a central closet. 

Bedroom views.

At night, the building becomes a light box glowing from within. 

Project Credits: 

Architect of Record: Steven Vandenborre Architects
Builder/General Contractor: Hancke 
Structural Engineer: Hancke, H110
Interior Design: Steven Vandenborre Architects

