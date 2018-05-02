This Glass Pied-à-Terre Is Hidden in a Belgian Garden

Using a European ash frame and large glass surfaces, the architects created an elongated, two-level, grid-like structure, craning all of the construction materials over the existing home onto the site. "Because the location of the extension is surrounded by closed building volume, we could not use traditional building methods," explains the architect.

Through the use of different levels and heights, the spaces on the first floor have distinct characteristics. The kitchen is conceived as a large, multifunctional space, while the dining room nook features built-in benches and shares a central fireplace with the living area. At the far end of the volume, an existing structure which had been a wartime bunker was attached to the new construction and repurposed as a media room. The second level is home to the private spaces and boasts equally stunning garden views.