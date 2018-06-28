This Australian Home Is a Study in Simplicity and Style

Led by Australian firm Eldridge Anderson , this project was commissioned during the early planning stages of the subdivision in which it sits. "At that time, the site was essentially a vast field," said the architects. "It was free from the surrounding developments and provided little contextual information by way of significant features, vegetation, or buildings." How to design for such a blank slate? The firm started with the gutter, which defines the front elevation of the home and draws the eye to the entry.

"One first encounters the refined, folded, steel gutter, and transitions along the entry deck as the project unfolds toward the rear," say the architects. "Offset against the heavy blade walls, the roof canopy is simple and refined as it tapers to a point and allows the folded steel gutter to cut a sharp silhouette against the undulating roof forms of the adjoining buildings."

The design brief from the clients was straightforward: "A low-maintenance house with a generous garden space, achieved within quite a modest budget," say the architects. To that end, thoughtful gestures were used to striking effect. A wide entry hall progresses down the center of the house, with the roof height gradually increasing as inhabitants move towards the north-facing rear. There, an open-plan kitchen, dining room, and living room overlook an outdoor deck via generous glass doors. Carefully considered sightlines into the backyard let the house feel larger than its 2,152-square-foot layout.

Keep scrolling for a tour of the exemplary home.