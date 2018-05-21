8 Glass-Enclosed Bedrooms That Cleverly Amp Up Transparency

It's no secret that large expanses of glass walls and windows can help open up and modernize residential interiors. Whether you live in a small apartment and don't want to sleep in a claustrophobic closet, or if you simply want a stronger sense of visual flow between the living spaces in your home, a glass-enclosed bedroom might be right up your alley.

To fuel your mind with even more design inspiration, scroll ahead for eight gorgeous examples of glass-enclosed bedrooms.

Interior designer Anne Sophie Goneau remodeled this 130-year-old flat in Montreal, transforming it into a bright, white, futuristic-looking home with a glass wall enclosed bedroom.