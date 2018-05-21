8 Glass-Enclosed Bedrooms That Cleverly Amp Up Transparency
It's no secret that large expanses of glass walls and windows can help open up and modernize residential interiors. Whether you live in a small apartment and don't want to sleep in a claustrophobic closet, or if you simply want a stronger sense of visual flow between the living spaces in your home, a glass-enclosed bedroom might be right up your alley.
To fuel your mind with even more design inspiration, scroll ahead for eight gorgeous examples of glass-enclosed bedrooms.
1. A Futuristic Apartment in Montreal
Interior designer Anne Sophie Goneau remodeled this 130-year-old flat in Montreal, transforming it into a bright, white, futuristic-looking home with a glass wall enclosed bedroom.
2. A Sleek, Glass Cube in Hong Kong
Sited in the commercial district of Wan Chai, Hong Kong, you can stay at this vacation rental apartment that has a bed set within a glass cube.
3. A Glass Bedroom Above Steel in Arizona
In the Sunnyslope neighborhood of Phoenix, Arizona, architect Matthew Trzebiatowski built his home with a glass-enclosed master bedroom that sits above an oxidized, corrugated steel structure.
4. An Apartment That Maximizes Space in Madrid
Spanish architect Manuel Ocaña of Fast & Furious Office used glass walls to maximize space and separate functional zones in this modern Madrid apartment.
5. A Stunning Bedside View of the Northern Lights
This vacation cabin—officially known as the Panorama Glass Lodge—in Hvalfjörður, Iceland, not only has glass walls, but also a glass ceiling that allows guests to get the best view of the Northern Lights from their bed.
6. A Renovated Home That Stretches Sunlight in Paris
When converting a former garage into a compact home for a family of four in Paris, French interior designers Céline Pelcé and Géraud Pellottiero of Atelier Pelpell located the glass-enclosed bedroom in a part of the living room that would allow it to make the most of the natural light pouring in from the windows.
7. Bubble Domes in Northern Ireland
In the woods of Northern Ireland, these bubble domes are available for rent. Although they are not technically made of glass, they embody a similar transparent effect, making them perfect for any guests seeking a 180-degree immersive nature experience.
8. Cozy Glass Cabins in Sweden
Tapping into the power of nature to help urban dweller distress, Jeanna Berger designed these custom-made glass cabins, which are available as holiday retreats on the slim, three-mile island of Henriksholm in Sweden.
