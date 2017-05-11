Scattered throughout a woodland resort in Northern Ireland, these bubble domes provide an unforgettable glamping experience.

Hotel-style hospitality has been combined with a back-to-nature aesthetic at Finn Lough, a family-run resort on a 45-acre peninsula in Northern Ireland. Home to a spa, restaurant and bar, and a variety of accommodation types on the shores of Lough Erne, the lakeside retreat also includes a cluster of futuristic bubble domes, kitted out in bespoke, Scandinavian-inspired interiors.