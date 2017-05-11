Enchanting Bubble Domes in the Irish Woods
Scattered throughout a woodland resort in Northern Ireland, these bubble domes provide an unforgettable glamping experience.
Hotel-style hospitality has been combined with a back-to-nature aesthetic at Finn Lough, a family-run resort on a 45-acre peninsula in Northern Ireland. Home to a spa, restaurant and bar, and a variety of accommodation types on the shores of Lough Erne, the lakeside retreat also includes a cluster of futuristic bubble domes, kitted out in bespoke, Scandinavian-inspired interiors.
While transparent domes have sprung up in glamping destinations worldwide, Finn Lough sets itself apart from the pack with extra touches of luxury.
Finn Lough is located on a 45-acre peninsula.
Underfloor heating and heated mattresses are the standard in both dome room offerings—the standard Forest Bubble Dome and the Premium Bubble Dome—that sleep two in a four-poster bed and connect to an ensuite bathroom.
Perks include Nespresso coffee machines, complimentary breakfast and treats, and fluffy robes and slippers. The larger, premium domes include a soaking tub and other thoughtful furnishings.
The bubble domes offer clear, 180-degree visibility for an immersive experience in nature without compromising comfort. The domes are set apart for privacy, and each has a private path and gate.
Designed for digital detox, the bubble domes do not have with Wi-Fi or cell service, but are equipped with electricity and power sockets. Guests can also enjoy a wealth of outdoor activities arranged by the resort including kayaking, picnicking, and having drinks by the fire pit.
International collective Dome Experience designed and built the bubble domes, with built-in wood paneling and a four-poster bed. Domes can be installed and operational within four to six weeks at sites with existing utility lines. The domes can also run off of off-grid power.
Thoughtful furnishings provide luxury in the middle of nature.
The bubble domes are a popular choice for romantic getaways.
Sky views are best enjoyed January to March when visibility of the Milky Way is at its best.
Credits
- Dome Experience
- Dome Experience
- Finn Lough