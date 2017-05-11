Enchanting Bubble Domes in the Irish Woods

$345 per night

Cabin2 guests
Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Scattered throughout a woodland resort in Northern Ireland, these bubble domes provide an unforgettable glamping experience.

Hotel-style hospitality has been combined with a back-to-nature aesthetic at Finn Lough, a family-run resort on a 45-acre peninsula in Northern Ireland. Home to a spa, restaurant and bar, and a variety of accommodation types on the shores of Lough Erne, the lakeside retreat also includes a cluster of futuristic bubble domes, kitted out in bespoke, Scandinavian-inspired interiors.

While transparent domes have sprung up in glamping destinations worldwide, Finn Lough sets itself apart from the pack with extra touches of luxury.

Finn Lough is located on a 45-acre peninsula.

Underfloor heating and heated mattresses are the standard in both dome room offerings—the standard Forest Bubble Dome and the Premium Bubble Dome—that sleep two in a four-poster bed and connect to an ensuite bathroom.

Perks include Nespresso coffee machines, complimentary breakfast and treats, and fluffy robes and slippers. The larger, premium domes include a soaking tub and other thoughtful furnishings.

The bubble domes offer clear, 180-degree visibility for an immersive experience in nature without compromising comfort. The domes are set apart for privacy, and each has a private path and gate.

Designed for digital detox, the bubble domes do not have with Wi-Fi or cell service, but are equipped with electricity and power sockets. Guests can also enjoy a wealth of outdoor activities arranged by the resort including kayaking, picnicking, and having drinks by the fire pit.

International collective Dome Experience designed and built the bubble domes, with built-in wood paneling and a four-poster bed. Domes can be installed and operational within four to six weeks at sites with existing utility lines. The domes can also run off of off-grid power.

Thoughtful furnishings provide luxury in the middle of nature.

The bubble domes are a popular choice for romantic getaways.

Sky views are best enjoyed January to March when visibility of the Milky Way is at its best.

  Dome Experience
  Dome Experience
  Finn Lough
  Scandanavian