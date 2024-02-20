Why Moms Seem to Love Temu

Although Temu, a Boston-based company owned by Chinese e-commerce behemoth PDD Holdings (aka Pinduoduo), made its debut less than two years ago, it has already positioned itself as a threat to American online retail giants like Amazon and TikTok Shop. It even surpassed China’s e-commerce titan Alibaba. The shopping app has become so successful by hemorrhaging ultra-cheap merchandise that severely undercuts its competitors; it’s distinctive from other major online retailers in that it allows China-based vendors to sell and ship directly to customers without relying on intermediate distributors. TikTok creators often boast $0 Temu hauls or offer 95-percent discount codes. In the first three weeks of 2024, Temu was downloaded over 31 million times globally, making it more popular than Amazon’s marketplace app, according to Statista. Still, many were shocked to find that the online $0.99 cent store had the funds to spend an estimated $21 million dollars on Super Bowl ads. "TEMU GOT 3 SUPER BOWL ADS MONEY????" wrote one X user. "Sir, a third Temu ad has hit the Super Bowl," wrote another alongside the famous photo of former White House chief of staff Andrew Card whispering in George W. Bush’s ear. Despite its fast-growing popularity, many of Temu’s products remain something of a joke online. Several point out that the low prices are an indicator of unethical production and sweatshop labor, as well as shoddy products. The term "Temu victim" has become the de facto label for those ordering tawdry home goods from the app, only opening up the package to find something they did not expect at all. The humor is doubly heightened in light of Temu’s tagline: "Shop like a billionaire."

Perhaps part of the reason for the public reaction to Temu’s Super Bowl ad blitz is because the Super Bowl is a deeply American event, known for its extravagant advertising that features big-budget promotions by domestic brands like Pepsi, Apple, and McDonald’s, with exclusive celebrity appearances. Companies that spend a fortune on pricey Super Bowl ads clearly have their eyes set on growing their American consumer base. Temu’s approach certainly sends the message that it’s making a bid to win over more U.S. shoppers. What’s more, much of Temu’s branding leans into the cheapness of its products, and the Super Bowl ad was no different. In contrast to the production of Beyoncé’s splashy spot for Verizon, Temu’s 30-second ad featured an animated woman, at the beginning disheveled, opening the app and transforming Disney princess-style, then prancing her way through a world of bargains, gifting her neighbors with $0.99-cent to $9.99 merchandise and dropping Temu boxes around them while a jingle—ooh, ooh Temu—plays in the background. (One X user noted that when the character went from unkempt to seemingly AI-generated princess, her curly hair straightened, and her skin seemed to lighten: "DID SHE TURN WHITE," they wrote.) Low-budget (seeming), persistent, and even slightly incoherent all fit how consumers have come to know Temu. Does it really need to make sense as long as it draws in new consumers? That marketing ethos translates to the products.