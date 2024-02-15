Homes.com Is Flexing a Whopping $1 Billion Budget to Get You Off of Redfin and Zillow

While watching an episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, you might see Jeff Goldblum 10 times. Not because he once joined the cast in 2009, but because he’s the spokesperson for Apartments.com, owned by real estate company CoStar Group, which has purchased ample ad space on Peacock. In chic, mirrored glasses, Goldblum is quirky as ever, helping us find that new, better apartment. But his appearances were only the beginning of CoStar’s star-studded media blitz: During the Super Bowl last week, it kicked off a multimillion dollar advertising campaign for Homes.com featuring another bespectacled favorite, Dan Levy, with comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner.

The four commercials that aired during the big game—three for Homes.com and another for Apartments.com—are a package that CoStar is touting as "the biggest advertising campaign in real estate history." The New York Times estimates that the Super Bowl slots’ total spend was around $35 million of the campaign’s total $1 billion budget.