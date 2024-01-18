Deinfluencing, “Anti-Hauls,” and the Dupe Decor Conundrum

Behold, if you will, the viral Christmas tree candle: A cluster of small, ornamented evergreens rise from a waxy mass, poured into a circular crystalline dish. The candle in question is the latest TikTok must-have decor item, which drove swarms of consumers to the shelves at HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls leading up to the holidays. The #viralchristmascandle hashtag racked up 8.7 million views on TikTok; I know this because I recently scrolled through it. "Can’t believe I found the viral Christmas candle!" one caption reads, while Darlene Love’s "Christmas" loops in the background. The candle was coveted, hunted, and duped by users the nation over.

I scrolled to the bottom of the feed, eyes glazed over by the sheer amount of waxy green trees, when a voice emerged from the montage: "You don’t need the viral Christmas tree candle because you probably wouldn’t even burn it," says the TikToker behind @LiveKindly, an account mostly featuring clips of said individual dissuading people from buying stuff with environmental factoids (and tied to a mysterious business entity that calls itself a "community"). As if struck by the tone of a compelling older sister’s voice, the spell is broken. I pictured the viral candle in a landfill, melting under the smoggy sun. I envisioned it burned to its wick, smoked out and blackened. I saw it like a mirage, languishing on the shelf of a thrift store. In the comments, users thanked the TikToker for talking them out of getting or even wanting the candle. For some the power was too strong, as one comment reads: "I can’t be deinfluenced when it comes to Christmas."