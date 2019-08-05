Subscribe
Humboldt Redwood
Follow
Latest
6
Stories
12
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Sip Wine in This Japanese Pagoda-Inspired Pavilion
A California winery selects sustainably produced redwood for a new pergola-topped tasting area.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Humboldt Redwood
An Elegant Redwood Deck Transforms the Exterior of a ‘70s Home
The beautiful two-story redwood structure forms an upper deck and lower dining room, creating a variety of outdoor spaces for the...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Humboldt Redwood
This Stunning Redwood Pergola Brings Classic Charm to its Hollywood Hills Home
Recently updated with redwood to ensure durability and longevity, the gorgeous structure helps preserve the home’s history.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Humboldt Redwood
A Northern California Winery’s Breathtaking Vistas Are Enhanced by Natural Redwood
An organic winery is complimented by sustainable redwood – a perfect pairing in Northern California wine country.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Humboldt Redwood
Sustainable Redwood Stars in an Oregon Architectural Showcase
At the 2016 NW Natural Street of Dreams, outdoor projects built with Humboldt Redwood graced a show home and a wine tasting room.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Humboldt Redwood
Beauty and Brains: Building Sustainably With Redwood
The return of summer barbecues and back porch hangouts means that outdoor living spaces are again enjoying heavy foot traffic.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Humboldt Redwood