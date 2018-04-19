This Swedish Retreat Fuses Scandinavian Vibes With Traditional Barn-Like Style

Set amidst pine trees in a forest near the sandy white beaches of the Southeastern Swedish province of Scania, "Summerhouse Sandby" is a minimalist wood-paneled summer retreat designed for a family of four by the Lund-based firm Johan Sundberg Arkitektur . The wood-paneled home exudes contemporary Scandinavian minimalism, yet it also encompasses the vernacular traditions of local farmhouse construction.

The modern gable construction is a riff on historic building traditions in the region.

The exterior of the home—including the wooden deck and pergola—is clad in Siberian larch that has been treated with a silicon–based sealant to protect it from the salty sea breezes. The angled roof utilizes the same material, with the panels arranged in an overlapping pattern.

The light-colored larch and expanses of glass provide the home with a natural vibe, while also helping to integrate it into its sylvan setting.

"The home is in dialogue with traditionally constructed rural houses. With its wood-clad façades and roof, its materiality is more closely related to the barns of the past than to the conventional Scanian farmhouses. In its design and detail, however, the house is unmistakably contemporary and modern," explains Sundberg.

The deck and pergola appear to be a natural extension of the home.

The use of larch extends into the 1,797-square-foot interiors. The living areas are divided into two levels.

The master bedroom and bathroom are located on the ground floor—along with a generous dine-in kitchen and a living room—while the top floor contains two children’s rooms, a bathroom, and a common room, which could easily be converted into a third bedroom.