Small and Modern: A Family Lakeside Getaway in Texas

Purchased in the 1970s, Sandy and Dudley Youman’s narrow Lake Austin waterfront encompasses five heavily wooded acres with 120 feet of lake frontage. For years the only buildings on the property were a dilapidated shack and a boat dock, until Sandy Youman decided she wanted a modest family-style "cabana that is married to the land." She hired Austin architect Jared Haas of Un.Box Studio, and the result is a simple mini-house that crams multiple functions (and five grandchildren) into a one-room, 480-square-foot structure.