Secant Mobile is a minimalist glass mobile created by Oslo-based designer Daniel Rybakken. The Secant project is about visual and semiotic contrast; the crystal disc communicates something pure, fragile and elevated in value, whilst the machined aluminum parts and the pulley communicate the industrial. The mobile moves in counter poise. When one disc is lowered or heightened, the other disc moves in the opposite direction. It is constructed from hand cut crystal glass discs, anodized aluminum and is connected together with a spliced rope. The mobile show the strength, utility and refractive qualities of glass used in a way that both builds on and usurps the tradition. It is lit from a single point above and functions both as an installation and light piece.