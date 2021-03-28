A best-selling product at the Dwell Store, the Reclaimed Wood Tree Swing instantly exudes a charming, rustic feel. Each of Peg and Awl’s tree swings is made from olde growth pine that was salvaged from 19th-century homes in Philadelphia. Difficult to find now, olde growth pine is characterized by its visible grain, knots, and thickness, making it a durable and sturdy material—once ideal for flooring, and now perfect for a tree swing. The wood seat is finished with a natural tung oil to maintain the rich color. Each side of the swing includes 25 feet of rope, along with hand-drawn diagram instructions for easy installation. Best used on a thick tree branch, the charming swing is the perfect perch for a summer afternoon.