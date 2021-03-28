081
A common theme of the remodel was the incorporation of salvaged material, both from the original house and outside sources. Collaborating with Peter Buley of Analog Modern, the original hemlock fir joists of the house were repurposed into the main entry door. Adjacent to the door is a bench made from a heart pine beam, sourced by Buley. The beam had been charred during a circa-1900 fire, and subsequently painted over during the last 100 years. The unique piece now finds its home in the entry foyer.
The 1970s burlwood dresser is originally from a Palm Beach estate. Modernist sculptures throughout the house are by artist Costantino Nivola; abstract artwork is by Charles Schorre.
In 1962, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill architect Arthur Witthoefft won the AIA's highest honor for a home he built in the lush woods of Westchester County. Having fended off a developer's wrecking ball, Todd Goddard and Andrew Mandolene went above and beyond to make this manse mint again.
The 947 Liberty Lofts, in downtown Pittsburgh’s Penn-Liberty Historic District, is one of developer Eve Picker’s efforts to bring the city core back to life. A 20-foot setback leaves room for an outdoor café that bustles at lunchtime. The 15-foot sculptures were created by James Simon, a Pittsburgh artist.
In the Dolomite mountains, an angular copper-clad apartment building echoes the topography of its site. Photos by Hertha Hurnaus
The pitched roof of Anna Gor’s house outside Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, is a signature of the DublDom modular system.
The triangular window from the bedroom looks out towards the street. The window includes a custom blind for shading. A zinc awning covers the front door.
This minimalist home outside of Antwerp was designed by AIDarchitecten with a simple black swing hanging underneath its covered patio. Photo courtesy of AIDarchitecten
CP Harbour House is a vacation home outside of Toronto designed by MJ | Architecture with a large, bed-like swing hanging on the tree-surrounded deck. Photo courtesy of Lorne Bridgman
An Egg swing from Patricia Urquiola’s Maia collection for Kettal sits in the garden.
Nicole Hollis designed this contemporary home in Hawaii for a couple who were Southern California natives that fell for the coast of Kona long ago. The home boasts indoor/outdoor living that’s complete with a relaxing bench swing to enjoy the Hawaiian breeze. Photo courtesy of Laure Joliet
Studio 19, a student program at Auckland’s Unitec Institute of Technology, designed the Onemana Holiday Home in a coastal town on New Zealand’s North Island on a sloped plot of land. Working with the students allowed the couple to afford a custom-built home, which was built on-campus over the course of 12 months. The outdoor deck, which includes a wicker chair swing, is level to the home’s floor making it a natural extension of the interior. Photo courtesy of Simon Devitt
Campbell’s Little Bird swing flies high alongside modern classics like the Eames shell chairs and Saarinen Tulip table.
A best-selling product at the Dwell Store, the Reclaimed Wood Tree Swing instantly exudes a charming, rustic feel. Each of Peg and Awl’s tree swings is made from olde growth pine that was salvaged from 19th-century homes in Philadelphia. Difficult to find now, olde growth pine is characterized by its visible grain, knots, and thickness, making it a durable and sturdy material—once ideal for flooring, and now perfect for a tree swing. The wood seat is finished with a natural tung oil to maintain the rich color. Each side of the swing includes 25 feet of rope, along with hand-drawn diagram instructions for easy installation. Best used on a thick tree branch, the charming swing is the perfect perch for a summer afternoon.
In the home of Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam, her child's room features Maija & Kristina Isola's Sola bedding for Marimekko.
Inspired by skateboards, the swing seats are made of European oak. “At first we tried bigger boards, but you can’t sit on them,” Parzyszek says.
The stairway chandelier is made from designer Christien Meindertsma’s flax-rope lamps for Thomas Eyck, which feature the same material as those used in Dutch shipping yards. At eight months pregnant, in anticipation of the new baby, Suttles mounted a ladder to arrange the rope, which her stepmother strategically sewed to achieve just the right shape.
Secant Mobile is a minimalist glass mobile created by Oslo-based designer Daniel Rybakken. The Secant project is about visual and semiotic contrast; the crystal disc communicates something pure, fragile and elevated in value, whilst the machined aluminum parts and the pulley communicate the industrial. The mobile moves in counter poise. When one disc is lowered or heightened, the other disc moves in the opposite direction. It is constructed from hand cut crystal glass discs, anodized aluminum and is connected together with a spliced rope. The mobile show the strength, utility and refractive qualities of glass used in a way that both builds on and usurps the tradition. It is lit from a single point above and functions both as an installation and light piece.
A Stool_One seat by Konstantin Grcic for Magis pulls up to the custom brushed-stainless-steel island topped with Santa Margherita quartz. A wall containing four varieties of mistletoe cacti is next to the cabinets, which are medium-density fiberboard. The counter-top is Nero Absolute black granite.
Another backyard hotspot is the deck, built around an existing boulder, where adults can lounge while the kids climb.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises.
In Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen's home (you might recognize Bjerre-Poulsen as the photographer of this Danish house, which was featured in Dwell's April 2012 issue), white walls and cabinets allow details, like the herringbone worksurface crafted from reclaimed wood and lighting fixtures, to shine.
The pool is sheltered on all sides by white plaster walls, a space envisioned by the architect as a volume that's "half terrace, half cool-water retreat...projected toward the canopy of the desert sky."
Oakland's Cathedral of Light, designed by SOM, is just a single-story building, but the gracious curves showcase the artistry possible with taller wooden structures. Reaching a height of 136 feet, the wood-and-glass sanctuary exudes a calming presence.
Low-flow bathroom fixtures by Hansgrohe reduce water consumption.
A glass door on the north side sits opposite a glass window on the south wall that overlooks a birch tree forest. Skylights pull light into the interior. "Even though the artist paints landscapes, she didn't want to be distracted by the beauty of her surroundings while in the studio, which led to the limited apertures," Peterson says.
Triple-glazed, frosted windows emit soft, filtered light against pale gray and blue surfaces inthe master bathroom. Lucian Field matte-glass and Lucian Mosaics penny round tiles, both by Ann Sacks, line the floor and walls.
The building embraces sustainable practices, drawing on passive design elements like natural light and a living roof.
The open living and dining plan is flooded with natural light. The wicker PK22 lounge chairs are by Poul Kjaerholm for Fritz Hansen. The suspension lamp is by DePadova.
