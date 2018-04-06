Rooney Mara Asks $3.45M For a Restored Midcentury Stunner in L.A.

A capacious retreat at 2,340 square feet, Rooney Mara's renovated midcentury home is a sleek construction of steel, glass, and terrazzo. It was briefly listed last year for $3,800,000; now, the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actress has put the property back on the market for $3,450,000 .

The wraparound deck provides stellar views and is perfect for entertaining.

The two- bedroom , two- bath residence features an open floor plan that allows fluid movement between the living room , dining area, and kitchen . Ample glazing keeps the space bright and airy, and provides both city and ocean views from almost every angle. Sliding glass doors open the home to the spacious, wraparound deck, which is perfect for entertaining and overlooks the home's tiered backyard garden .

Clerestory windows add to the clean, modernist vibe, and provide incredible views to every room.

The kitchen features eggshell blue cabinetry and an island topped with stainless steel.

The wraparound deck is extra wide, providing an unhindered platform for entertaining.

In addition to an expansive hillside garden, the home also offers off-street parking for five cars.

5699 Holly Oak Dr is now being listed for $3,450,000 by Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate in Beverly Hills.

