Monogram Modern Home Tour Takes On the West Coast

Our kickoff events in Seattle (May 20-21) and San Francisco (June 10-11) did not disappoint: the 600-square-foot prefab welcomed thousands of visitors, transforming daily for trade and consumer events. At each destination, the home metamorphosed to embody the city’s design characteristics, and panel topics shifted to address the local zeitgeist.

Seattle, where the offices of our builder Method Homes is located, was a fitting start to the cross country road trip. Out on the town, we noticed bold reds and animal prints forming a design motif; this was echoed in the the stylings of William and Wayne, which furnished the home with red throw pillows and a giraffe print rug. Here, design enthusiasts had the unique opportunity to interface with high-end luxury appliances, sleek finishings, and transformative furniture that demonstrated how small space living and luxury weren’t mutually exclusive.

The Pacific Northwest has been a pioneer of the locavore movement, so our panelists shaped the conversation around consumers’ changing relationships with food. Joining us were Paula Kennedy of Timeless Kitchen Design, tour chef Jon Liddell of Liddell Productions, Matthew Parker of Huxley Wallace Collective, and Ryan Reiter of Piranha Blonde. They discussed how the farm-to-table trend has boosted public awareness about food freshness, a concern reflected in Monogram refrigerators that provide humidity controlled vegetable bins.

