Our panelists John Nichols of Monogram, Zem Joaquin of Ecofabulous, Dave Morin of Path, and Amanda Dameron of Dwell joined Michaela O’Connor Abramson for a conversation about the successes, potential dangers, and future developments of smart homes. “We’re in a Cambrian moment of computing,” said Morin, “but the computers we’re carrying don’t work in concert.”