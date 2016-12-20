Subscribe
See All
Monogram Modern Home Shows Some Southern Hospitality
Our latest stop in the Monogram Modern Home Tour took us to Atlanta, Georgia, where District Design Week at Westside Provisions...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Monogram Appliances
Monogram Modern Home Lands at Miami Design Week
For the culmination of our cross-country road trip, The Monogram Modern Home travelled south to Miami during Art Basel and Design...
Monogram Appliances
Monogram Modern Home at the Heart of Houston’s Arts District
The Houston Antiques + Art + Design Show ushered the Monogram Modern Home into a spirited community of creatives.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Monogram Appliances
Design in Atlanta
The Monogram Modern Home left the lone star state in pursuit of Atlanta where it joined the Westside Provisions District on...
Monogram Appliances
Design in Houston
The Monogram Modern Home continued its modern design road trip down south to Houston, stopping at the Houston Antiques Art+Design...
Monogram Appliances
Designer profile - Eddie Lee
Read NYC designer Eddie's Lee's inspiration for his new kitchen and his thoughts on design trends. Spoiler - he's not a fan.
Monogram Appliances