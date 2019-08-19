Take a Trip Through the Pacific Northwest With 10 Modern Spaces

For Seattle architects Matt Wittman and Jody Estes, the slow road to upsizing really paid off.

Facing rising housing costs downtown, they traded an apartment for a small house in a gritty neighborhood, sensing promise in a deep, skinny lot with a scrap-filled yard. A crushed stone perimeter fills in the carport and steps to the courtyard. Wittman explains: "We wanted to continue the blurring of Japanese landscape design with modernists like Mies van der Rohe and Frank Lloyd Wright."