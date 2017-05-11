The versatile dwelling boasts a self-contained art studio for one of its residents.

In Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Heliotrope Architects and Dovetail General Contractors teamed up to create a spacious 3,953-square-foot residence with simple forms and defined functions. Their clients, an engineer and artist, wanted the interior to be anchored by an open studio and stick to a minimal, clean aesthetic. They emphasized a light-filled interior with a strong connection between the workspace and the rest of the home. In thinking about the exterior presentation, the design team wanted the front of the home to make a modern statement, while still fitting into a neighborhood of mostly older Seattle bungalows.