6 Modern Paint Colors That Make a Bold Statement
Paint is one of the easiest, least expensive, and most powerful decorating tools around. Yet, deciding on a color is oftentimes not so simple. If you're seeking to veer away from the common neutral tones and infuse a bolder, more dramatic look into your space, take a walk on the wild side with these colorful shades ahead.
1. Lime Green
Green in general is known for being refreshing and balancing, especially because of its connection to nature and plants. However, painting walls—and even ceilings—with a shade of lime green will help to create a youthful and vibrant space, and one that will energize you as you enter it.
(Featured in This Shape-Shifting Apartment Lets an Architect Work from Home)
2. Fire-Engine Red
Red is often associated with strong emotions—from love to anger—but a deep, bold fire-engine red has a simplicity to it that can inspire feelings of enthusiasm and energy. Its intensity can be balanced with deeper reds and crimsons, or even a calmer palette of pale yellow and cream.
(Featured in The William - Bright Manhattan Hotel)
(Featured in Magic Mountain)
3. Canary Yellow
Canary yellow retains the positivity and sunniness of a bright yellow, but has a touch of orange for a deeper, less primary-color feel. Both sophisticated and bold, it pairs well with greens, whites, and blues.
(Featured in A Fresh Dose of Color Livens Up This Midcentury Los Angeles Home)
4. Matte Black
Black may be a neutral, but its use on walls is a bold choice, and is often the opposite of what most first reach for—a clean, crisp white.
Because black absorbs light instead of reflecting it like lighter colors, it creates a sense of subtle drama that goes with everything. When paired with texture, the right lighting, and even a bit of white for contrast, it can make a beautiful, effective statement.
(Featured in Prefab Gets a Makeover With Danish Industrial Design)
(Featured in A Careful Renovation of a 19th-Century Flat in Gothenburg Brings it Back to Life)
5. Teal
Blue is associated with calmness and dependability, suggesting the sky or the ocean. Yet, with a healthy dose of green, the traditional blue can transform into a deep, soulful shade of teal.
(Featured in A Curated Apartment Turned Showroom in Copenhagen)
(Featured in The Power of Color and What Each Shade Is Best For)
6. Tangerine Orange
Tangerine orange isn't your usual out-of-the-box orange; it's a vigorous, energizing shade that is bright without being overbearing or overcharged. Its tones are reminiscent of a sunset, and this association helps keep it warm and even a bit exotic.
(Featured in City Modern Home Tours: Brooklyn)
(Featured in Cliff May Homes RM 3212)
