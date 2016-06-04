Stories

An Amazing Kids’ Playhouse Built from an Old Backyard Shed
Joni Lay brings you a story about a kids’ playhouse that’s a lot like the Hans Christian Andersen classic The Ugly Duckling.
Home Depot
Shine Brighter (and Smarter) This Holiday
Tis’ the Season for holiday décor, and if you’re like most families, chances are you’ve already begun stringing up Christmas...
Presented by Dwell, Dwell, and Home Depot