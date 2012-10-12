City Modern Home Tours: Brooklyn

Juergen Riehm of 1100 Architect worked in close collaboration with the owners of a five-story, 7,000-square-foot townhouse in Brooklyn Heights to create a home that both preserves its 19th-century details and provides an open, modern setting for a diverse collection of contemporary art and objects."We all worked together," the owner says of the couple's work with Riehm. "I love materials, so I loved those meetings. The three of us were really in sync; it was a fun process."



Original moldings surround the dining room.