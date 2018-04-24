A Minimalist Home Is Built Into Steep Terrain in an Austrian Valley

Overlooking views of a picturesque Austrian village, this modern home is built of wood entirely sourced from the homeowner’s forest.
A contemporary take on traditional Austrian farmhouses, the Höller House evokes simplistic beauty at its finest. Designed by Innauer-Matt Architekten, this newly built home is nestled into a steep hill just outside a village in the idyllic Bregenzerwald valley in Western Austria.
Although the steep terrain has deterred previous development, the team of architects embraced the landscape and strategically mitigated the slope by partly excavating the plot to insert a concrete base with a garage. Scroll ahead for a closer look at this breathtaking property.
"We carefully placed it into the hillside situation like a solitaire, with only two of its three floors being visible," says a team member from Innauer-Matt Architekten. "The entrance is not recognizable as such immediately, making the house seem somewhat inapproachable and more private. The access from the road is situated at a lower level, and only at second sight can the concrete-covered cut into the hill be identified as the entrance."
To satisfy the client’s desires for a private outdoor space, the architects have added covered terraces that wrap around the home on two floors.
The first floor features three bedrooms connected to a south-facing terrace. A centrally located staircase leads up to the second floor that comprises the light-filled living room, dining area, and kitchen. A small loft with seating is inserted above the bathroom and storage room.
Shop the Look
Skylights and large glazed openings flood the interiors with natural light, where light concrete walls provide a cool contrast to the warmth lent by unfinished spruce paneling.
By creating and adapting a spectrum of translucence and transparency to each room, the architects were able to prevent unwanted insights while also making beautiful outlooks a part of everyday life and living.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample