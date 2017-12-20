A Midcentury Schindler Gem With a Writer's Studio Asks $2.3M
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

A Midcentury Schindler Gem With a Writer's Studio Asks $2.3M

By Lucy Wang
Built in 1946, this sculptural home for sale in Studio City celebrates the work of Rudolph Schindler, the seminal architect who pioneered the Southern California modernism movement we still love today.

Bathed in natural light and defined by eye-catching geometry, the Schindler-designed Roxy Roth Residence is now available following a sensitive restoration. With an asking price of $2,295,000, the 1,564-square-foot timeless dwelling offers more than just architectural pedigree—its enviable hilltop location boasts panoramic views of the San Gabriel Mountains and surrounding valley. 

Original built-in furnishings are a highlight of the light-filled interior, from the custom bookshelves and cabinetry to a circular breakfast booth with built-in seating. 

The varied rooflines and clerestory windows fill the home with natural light throughout the day and lend a sense of spaciousness to the three-bedroom, three-bath home.

While windows on the street-facing facade are carefully placed to preserve privacy, abundant glazing wraps around the living room at the home’s rear to blur the line between indoor/outdoor living. Natural materials—such as in the hardwood floors, timber slatted ceilings, and a stone fireplace—also tie the interior with the landscape.

Folding panels extend stunning views of the outdoors into the bedroom.

The living room, connected to a galley-style kitchen, opens up to a spacious landscaped terrace, outdoor patio, and a fire pit.

For additional space, Silver Lake-based studio Bestor Architecture converted the carport into a cozy writer’s studio. The home is listed on the market via Crosby Doe and Ilana Gafni and Crosby Doe Associates.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com. 