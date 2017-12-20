A Midcentury Schindler Gem With a Writer's Studio Asks $2.3M

Bathed in natural light and defined by eye-catching geometry, the Schindler-designed Roxy Roth Residence is now available following a sensitive restoration. With an asking price of $2,295,000, the 1,564-square-foot timeless dwelling offers more than just architectural pedigree—its enviable hilltop location boasts panoramic views of the San Gabriel Mountains and surrounding valley.



Original built-in furnishings are a highlight of the light-filled interior, from the custom bookshelves and cabinetry to a circular breakfast booth with built-in seating.

The varied rooflines and clerestory windows fill the home with natural light throughout the day and lend a sense of spaciousness to the three-bedroom, three-bath home.

While windows on the street-facing facade are carefully placed to preserve privacy, abundant glazing wraps around the living room at the home’s rear to blur the line between indoor/outdoor living. Natural materials—such as in the hardwood floors, timber slatted ceilings, and a stone fireplace—also tie the interior with the landscape.

Folding panels extend stunning views of the outdoors into the bedroom.

The living room, connected to a galley-style kitchen, opens up to a spacious landscaped terrace, outdoor patio, and a fire pit.

For additional space, Silver Lake-based studio Bestor Architecture converted the carport into a cozy writer’s studio. The home is listed on the market via Crosby Doe and Ilana Gafni and Crosby Doe Associates.

