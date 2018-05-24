This Eco-Friendly Shipping Container Is the Ultimate Nomadic Dwelling
Thanks to the help of Athens–based Cocoon Modules and the Greek mattress brand Coco-Mat, shipping containers are not only becoming a symbol of modernity and resiliency in construction, but also an affordable, eco-friendly living solution.
This modular concept promotes environmental design, while allowing construction to respond to the currents needs of the modern day nomad.
This earthquake resistant solution has been designed and crafted by an experienced team of architects and engineers who have diligently created an energy-efficient solution that is completely turnkey to the end user.
The dwelling features timber siding on the sides and back of the home, with a large sliding glass door that connects the living spaces to the outdoors. Topped by a green roof and able to run off the grid, the small box is a symbol of efficiency.
Designed to maximize comfort, brightly lit interior spaces provide views to the surrounding landscape, while the floor plan of the open living area, kitchen, and dining room maximizes space in a small footprint.
Also incorporated is a bathroom, private sleeping quarters complete with a Coco-Mat mattress, and sustainably designed furnishings.
The containers can be built within six to eight weeks. They can then be transported and placed on site.
By implementing the modular concept, spaces of profound design can be constructed and expanded upon like building blocks.
The pilot unit of Cocoon Modules is currently exhibited at the central Coco-Mat offices and showroom at 165, Tatoiou street in Kifissia, Athens, Greece.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Cocoon Modules Private Company (PC)
Builder / General Contractor: Cocoon Modules PC
Structural Engineer: Ergon Analysis
Lighting Design: Cocoon Modules PC / Site Specific
Interior Design: Cocoon Modules PC
Mechanical & Electrical Engineer: Geroge Klepkos
