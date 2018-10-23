Subscribe
a
Anna Squier
Follow
Latest
119
Stories
23
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
This Danish “Light House” Radically Reinterprets the Classic A-Frame
Warm and modern, with striking views of the surrounding landscape, this Nordic-inspired vacation rental typifies simple living.
a
Anna Squier
This Secluded SoCal Residence Makes a Grand Statement on a Sloping Site
Known as the Bridge Residence, this private home embraces a steep site to optimize privacy, solar orientation, and uninterrupted...
a
Anna Squier
This Utopian “House in the Orchard” Is Part Home and Part Greenhouse
Located in rural Tuscany, this striking yet simple home hovers gently above the agrarian landscape.
a
Anna Squier
This Renewed 1920s Home in Poland Is Stunning in its Simplicity
A dilapidated building in Szczecin turns into a serene family abode with openwork screens that define spaces without closing them...
a
Anna Squier
Budget Breakdown: Toronto Architects Make a Historic Brick Home Whole Again For $572K
Previously divided into three apartments, the reconfigured and expanded Dunn House is now a streamlined home for a growing family.
a
Anna Squier
Mesmerizing Brickwork Wraps This House in Poland
An intricate brick pattern lends depth and texture to Red House, whose glass rear opens to a forest glade.
a
Anna Squier