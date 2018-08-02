Legendary Textile Artist Kay Sekimachi’s Renovated Berkeley Victorian Is a True Creative Haven

A separate weaving annex holds two looms, one of which was built by Stockdale to Sekimachi's specifications. Sekimachi, a second-generation Japanese American who was interned with her family during World War II, first became interested in textiles in 1949 when she walked by fiber arts students at the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland. She scrounged up $150 to buy herself her first loom. "I tell you, that was the best one hundred and fifty dollars I ever spent," she says.