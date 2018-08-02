Legendary Textile Artist Kay Sekimachi’s Renovated Berkeley Victorian Is a True Creative Haven
Born in 1926, pioneering fiber artist and San Francisco native Kay Sekimachi has spent the past 40-plus years living and working in an 1895 Victorian duplex in Berkeley, California. Renovated by family friend and architect Albert Lanier in 1979, the residence is a warm, airy space that speaks volumes about the rich life Sekimachi shared with her late husband, celebrated woodturner Bob Stockdale—and her continued, visionary creativity.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Bay Area photographer Leslie Williamson brings us into the artist’s incomparable home in the new book Interior Portraits: At Home With Cultural Pioneers and Creative Mavericks (Rizzoli), which profiles 13 creatives in California through the lens of their most intimate spaces. Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of Sekimachi’s storied home, and find out more about the book below.