Acclaimed photographer, author, and Bay Area native Leslie Williamson returns to her roots with a tribute to the most fertile soil for creativity: California.

Following her ultra-successful Handcrafted Modern and Modern Originals, Leslie Williamson is back with an original and compelling take on California’s pioneering cultural and creative forces. Williamson’s distinctive, warm photography of charming, often handcrafted interiors combined with personal, compelling texts create intimate, revealing portraits of the homes of design and lifestyle trailblazers. Featured homes include fashion designer Christina Kim’s airy loft in downtown Los Angeles; chef Alice Waters’s book-lined Craftsman bungalow in Berkeley; and artist Alma Allen’s studio and home in the desert, filled with his finished and in-progress biomorphic wood and bronze sculptures.

Powerfully personal and deeply authentic, this beautiful book will appeal not only to lovers of bohemian architecture but also to anyone who feels the pull of the West Coast lifestyle. Showcasing thirteen unique homes from the rugged coast of Big Sur to the sunlight-filled modernist structures of Los Angeles and San Diego, this book is a journey through the very best that California design has to offer.

Photo courtesy of Rizzoli

Publisher: Rizzoli