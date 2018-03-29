The Last Donald Wexler–Designed Home Ever Built Asks $2.65M

Completed in 2018, this dwelling was the last design by Donald Wexler (1926-2015) to be built. Wexler, nicknamed "Man of Steel" for the treasured steel residences he built in the Palm Desert, was a supremely influential architect in building the aesthetic image of Palm Springs. From private homes to public buildings, including the Palm Springs International Main Terminal, Wexler's designs continue to be a beacon of modern design in the California desert. And now, one of his rare properties is listed at $2,650,000.