The Last Donald Wexler–Designed Home Ever Built Asks $2.65M
Desert Homes + Real Estate

The Last Donald Wexler–Designed Home Ever Built Asks $2.65M

By Anna Squier
Located in idyllic Palm Springs, California, this steel post-and-beam residence is an astounding example of midcentury modern design.

Completed in 2018, this dwelling was the last design by Donald Wexler (1926-2015) to be built. Wexler, nicknamed "Man of Steel" for the treasured steel residences he built in the Palm Desert, was a supremely influential architect in building the aesthetic image of Palm Springs. From private homes to public buildings, including the Palm Springs International Main Terminal, Wexler's designs continue to be a beacon of modern design in the California desert. And now, one of his rare properties is listed at $2,650,000.

The low-lying, horizontal residence sits idyllically at the foothills of the Indian Canyons in Palm Springs.

A steel-framed canopy leads directly to the front entry of the dwelling. A concrete block fence provides privacy from the surrounding neighborhood. Drought-tolerant landscaping dots the landscape.

The steel post-and-beam structural components frame entry ways and circulation.

The steel post-and-beam structural components frame entry ways and circulation.

The 2,780-square-foot Steel and Glass House is light and elegant, with floor-to-ceiling windows, an open interior layout, indoor spaces that extend outdoors, and intelligent design features. The all-steel, post-and-beam construction is composed of materials suitable to the desert's harsh climate. For staging, elegant finishes and fixtures designed by Meridith Baer create a thoughtfully curated living space. Polished concrete floors, natural birch elements, and stone countertops shape a rich environment with amazing views. 

Full-height glazing and continuous material use allow spaces to flow freely from one to the other, and from inside to outside.

A suspended, Swedish fireplace hangs gently between the living and dining spaces, providing minimal separation, and warmth to all spaces.

A contemporary galley kitchen with wood cabinetry provides an open, fluid cooking space. The cooktop hood nestles perfectly against the structural framing.

Strip windows minimize the solid, exterior wall, allowing the interior spaces to blend with the exterior, even in the kitchen. Atop, the steel beam extends outward to the exterior.

Modern furnishings, a decorative metallic pendant, and colorful artwork decorate the dining space.

Glossy green cabinets, textured wall coverings, and polished concrete floors in desert hues decorate one of the guest baths.

The master bedroom is completed with an elegant fireplace and glass surrounds. Large, sliding glass doors open directly onto the outdoor patio.

One of the three bedrooms emotes a comfortable, relaxing feel with plush textiles and bedding. Again, full-height glazing brings the outdoor sunshine in.

The three-bedroom, three-bath home is set on a vast landscape with 360-degree mountain views. An oversized saltwater pool, Jacuzzi, outdoor shower, and shaded living areas are surrounded by indigenous plantings. 

Astounding views of palm trees and the surrounding Palm Springs landscape are provided from 360-degree exterior views.

At dusk, the light-colored home glows like a lantern in the desert sky.

Further emphasizing the indoor/outdoor connection is a water feature which extends between spaces.

Living spaces are provided not only on the interior, but the exterior as wall. Large overhangs provide some protection from the elements.

Esteemed architecture, classic midcentury modern design, and astounding views abound in this unique new construction. 

This rare property, 1405 Avenida Sevilla, is listed for $2,650,000 by Marc Sanders and Eric Lavey of The Agency.

Project Credits:

Interior Designer: Meridith Baer

Photographer: Lance Gerber