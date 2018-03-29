The Last Donald Wexler–Designed Home Ever Built Asks $2.65M

Located in idyllic Palm Springs, California, this steel post-and-beam residence is an astounding example of midcentury modern design.
Completed in 2018, this dwelling was the last design by Donald Wexler (1926-2015) to be built. Wexler, nicknamed "Man of Steel" for the treasured steel residences he built in the Palm Desert, was a supremely influential architect in building the aesthetic image of Palm Springs. From private homes to public buildings, including the Palm Springs International Main Terminal, Wexler's designs continue to be a beacon of modern design in the California desert. And now, one of his rare properties is listed at $2,650,000.
The 2,780-square-foot Steel and Glass House is light and elegant, with floor-to-ceiling windows, an open interior layout, indoor spaces that extend outdoors, and intelligent design features. The all-steel, post-and-beam construction is composed of materials suitable to the desert's harsh climate. For staging, elegant finishes and fixtures designed by Meridith Baer create a thoughtfully curated living space. Polished concrete floors, natural birch elements, and stone countertops shape a rich environment with amazing views.
The three-bedroom, three-bath home is set on a vast landscape with 360-degree mountain views. An oversized saltwater pool, Jacuzzi, outdoor shower, and shaded living areas are surrounded by indigenous plantings.
Esteemed architecture, classic midcentury modern design, and astounding views abound in this unique new construction.